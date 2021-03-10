By Mcdonald Chipenzi ECZ Electoral Calendar 2021 vs 2021 Nominations: Missing Additions

How does ECZ expect to open nomination on 10 May when parliament and councils dissolve on May 12?

Which vacancies will the ECZ try to fill in when the National Assembly and all councils will still be functional and elected individuals still in charge until May 12 when the 90 days to the GENERAL Election will start?

Article 81 of the Constitution instructs that parliament stand dissolved 90 days or 3 months to the General Election which period starts on May 12.

So how does ECZ declare the vacancies and conduct/receive/open nominations when vacancies have not fallen due as councils and national assembly will be in session, legally?

How will this exercise be?

Just my reflection