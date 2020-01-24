The Examinations Council of Zambia has extended the registration Period for all Examiniation classes.

ECZ Cooperate Affairs Unit announced on its Official page that the extension is upto 29th February, 2020.

“This serves to inform parents, candidates and member of the public that the deadline for the Registration of Candidates for the 2020 Examinations for Grades 7, 9 Internal & External, Grade 12 and GCE has been extended from 31st January 2020 to 29th February 2020.”

“Kindly take note of the above deadline and visit any registered Examination Centre/School for more details on the registration process.” It stated.