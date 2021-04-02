By Prudence Siabana

The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- has extended the physical inspection of the provisional register of voters by 5 days.

The physical voter verification exercise which was scheduled to close today will now close on 7th April 2021.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, ecz Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano says the extension is as a result of wider consideration and feedback from various stakeholders.

Mr Nshindano however expressed concern at the low turnout of voters verifying their details for both the physical and online platforms.

He has since advised all registered voters to take advantage of the extension period to verify the accuracy of their details on the provisional register of voters.

