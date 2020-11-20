By Yona Musukwa

Two months ago, I shared info I got from friendly forces that the reason The Electoral Commission of Zambia was adamantly insisting on a complete new voter register was because some powerful politically exposed persons have arranged for lucrative tenders for this process and exercise.

But as usual, we received insults and got accused of peddling fake news. Comrades, we recieve proper data, including criminal syndicates masterminded by your political celebraties clothed as tenders. If you see some of the info our comrades give us, you will be shocked. We just sit on it because we don’t what to feed ourselves to the dogs.

In case you have not heard, the Electoral Commission of Zambia has awarded a Sixteen million dollars Six Hundred Eighty-Seven Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety -Eight. (US$16, 687, 898) contract to a company called Smartmatic International Holdings BV to run a Biometric Voter Registration programme ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has also awarded another tender to supply and deliver Voter Card Forms and Pouches to Tesla IT Business Solutions at a cost of Five Hundred -Seventy-Two Thousand One Hundred and Twelve (US$ 572,112.00.)

Anywhere in the world where this Smartmatic International Holdings BV has been engaged, it is marred with allegations of grand corruption, bribes, fraud and irregularities.

When the Electoral Commission of Uganda awarded it a tender to modernize its election processes in the 2016 General Elections, there were serious allegations of electoral fraud.

In Venezuela, Philippines, Mexico, and other places where they have been awarded such tenders, there have been allegations of bribes exchanging hands and corruption.

That is the reason, against superior logic, why Electoral Commission of Zambia insisted that we do away with old voters register, despite opposition political parties rejecting the idea. They had no proper reason apart from saying some voters are dead. Why waste so much money on a new voter register instead of just cleaning up the old voter’s register at a far lesser cost?

The opposition, especially the UPND, as the government in waiting, should seriously scrutinize these tenders and the process, these people cannot be trusted.