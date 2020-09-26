By McDonald Chipenzi

ECZ has been undermined so are fundamental freedoms in the 2021 National Budget.

Imagine this govt allocating a meagre K585.1 million for the General Election and Voter registration exercise?

Yet, ECZ, for voter registration exercise alone, was asking for about K800m.

Is gov’t serious at supporting ECZ or it is undermining it systematically through inadequate funding? A budget line to the election as if it is not the last budget before a General Election?

Now, compare with the K7.6bn allocated for public order, safety and Defence, all aimed at suppressing and oppressing citizens ahead of the General Election.

Also the allocation to social transfer, food packs, FISP among other govt philanthropic packs, over K8bn. These are packs to be used for vote buying and blackmail. Watch the space.

Campaigns will be difficult, enjoyment of citizens fundamental freedoms such as assembly, association, movement and expression for govt and ruling party’s political opponents and critics will be undermined, suppressed and oppressed.

Police are poised to be armed to the teeth and for the first time likely to have enough vehicles and other anti riot equipment.

Cry my Zambia, Cry my mother land.