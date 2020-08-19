The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set 17th September, 2020 as the date on which to hold Parliamentary by-elections for Lukashya and Mwansabombwe constituencies and twelve local government wards in various districts of the Copperbelt, North Western and Lusaka provinces.

ECZ public relations manager Ms Margaret Chimanse said in a statement that the mentioned by-elections will be held following the death of Rodgers Mwewa, MP for Mwansabombwe Constituency and Mwenya Munkonge, MP for Lukashya Constituency on 18th July, 2020.

Ms Chimanse said the vacancies in the Local Government wards have arisen following resignations and death of councillors, adding that polls will take place from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

“Aspiring candidates in the by-elections should lodge completed and attested statutory declarations and nomination papers subscribed before a Magistrate, Local Court Magistrate, Head of a Government Primary or Secondary School, Principal of a College, Commissioner of Oaths, Election Officer or Returning Officer on 27th August, 2020 between 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours,” she said.

“Aspiring candidates for the Mwansabombwe and Lukashya Parliamentary seats should take along with them 15 supporters who must be registered voters in the said Constituencies. The supporters must have in their possession their green National Registration Cards and voters’ cards. Aspiring candidates will be required to pay Seven Thousand Five Hundred Kwacha (K7, 500.00), non-refundable nomination fee. Aspiring candidates in the Local Government Ward by-elections should take along with them nine (9) supporters who must be registered voters in the affected wards. Aspiring candidates will be required to pay Seven Hundred and Fifty Kwacha (K750.00), for City and Municipal Councils and Four Hundred Kwacha (400.00) for District Councils, non-refundable nomination fee.”

She added that candidates for the two Parliamentary by-elections and the 12 Local Government Ward By-elections must also present certified copies of their Grade 12 Certificates, as a minimum academic qualification or equivalent.

Ms Chimanse advised aspiring candidates that failure to comply with the said requirements shall render the nomination papers null and void.

Meanwhile, Ms Chimanse said media personnel and registered Non-Governmental Organisations wishing to monitor/observe the elections are advised to apply for accreditation in the respective districts which will take place from 23rd to 26th August, 2020 for the Nominations and 13th to 16th September, 2020 for the Polls.

“Accreditation for political party officials wishing to monitor elections in the Constituencies and Wards shall only be up to a maximum of 10 members per political party. Please note that only a maximum of 5 accredited members per political party and two accredited representatives of NGOs shall be authorised to represent their respective political parties or NGOs at the Collation Centre (Totalling Centre). Only five (5) senior officials of any participating political party with Electoral Commission of Zambia accreditation will be allowed to accompany aspiring candidates into the Nomination Centre during the filing of nominations. The rest of the supporters should remain outside the 400 metre parameter from the Nomination Centre in accordance with the law,” she said.

Ms Chimanse disclosed the campaign period for these elections commences on 27th August, 2020 and said not more than two (2) political party members per participating political party shall be allowed to witness counting of votes at the Polling Station.

She also said that stakeholders and participating political parties are all required to observe the Ministry of Health guidelines and procedures on the prevention of COVID-19 at all times.

“Political Parties and other Stakeholders are encouraged to use appropriate campaign strategies such as mobile Public Address System, distribution of flyers and other political party materials with minimal or no contact with a crowd. Political Parties should desist from ferrying cadres from one district/ward to the other for campaigns in Districts where By-elections are taking place,” she said.