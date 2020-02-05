THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has succumbed to Patriotic Front pressure to mismanage elections in the country, says Peoples Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda.

And Banda has charged that 2021 elections will be tough for the ruling PF because they cannot manage to round up the country and do what they are doing in the Chilubi campaigns.

Banda said the ECZ cannot deliver credible poll results in the current state where they are doing nothing about electoral code violations.

“[ECZ] can’t deliver a free and fair election, but boycotting these elections is not going to help us, we need to get into the mentality of knowing that as we go into these elections, there are a lot of imperfections that are going on there but we need to keep pressing the ECZ to ensure that they do what is right, also employ strategies that would help us to still get the desired results,” Banda said.

“The ECZ has succumbed to a lot of PF pressure in the past and going forward. In the past, let’s talk about violence, they have never disciplined any political party involved in violence and we know that the main culprit has been the ruling PF itself so PF do things as they wish.”

Banda said, “Delivering of mealie-meal, ambulances and all that in an election area by the government which is also participating in that election is proper malpractice and the ECZ has not done anything. Stopping opposition parties from using the ferry or to get their vehicles to the Ireland that is all electoral malpractice and ECZ has not done anything.”

He said opposition political parties ‘should not expect much from the Chilubi election.

“We should try and get the little that we can get to protect the vote because at the end of the day, no matter the tricks the PF are going to play, the people of Zambia have already made up their minds that they don’t want them. The advantage is that as we go into 2021, the PF won’t be able to do this countrywide, they can do this in by-elections but not countrywide in 2021. It will be a different ball game. The turning point is coming in 2021,” he said.

He added that his campaign team was under threat from the ruling PF and they were living and conducting their campaigns in fear.

“Our teams are being intimidated, they are being followed in the night by the PF camp, trying to stop them from campaigning and damaging our vehicles on the main land in Chaba, we have to hide vehicles. PF must just go and sell their manifesto, we are not the ones who caused them to become unpopular in those areas. They caused it on themselves,” he said.

“PF don’t understand what democracy is, they have no clue what democracy is all about. They take people who participate in elections as their enemies. They want to hoodwink people, lie to them, buy them materials so that they can believe their story when in fact they have no story at all.”

He said the PF were not upholding the democratic principles that were supposed to be followed by all stakeholders.

“They are abusing government resources in the name of relief or responding to emergencies in Chilubi. We have seen Chanda Kabwe distributing stuff in Chilubi and saying the government can’t stop operating because there is an election and yet we know that all this is pure abuse of office because there are a number of areas in this country that have challenges but why are they focusing on Chilubi?” Banda asked.

“No matter what the PF can do, as long as the people are not satisfied with them in one way or the other, the result will still come despite all the challenges we are facing in elections.”

Since the death of the Chilubi member of parliament, the government has been donating foodstuffs to the area and have also donated two ambulances, upgraded a clinic to a mini hospital, turned a nursing school into health centre, promised to construct more than 20 health posts, among others.