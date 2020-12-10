ECZ IS ACTING LIKE A BRANCH OF PF CHARGES KALOMO CENTRAL MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT HON HARRY KAMBONI.

Kalomo central UPND member of Parliament Hon Harry Kamboni has said that the ECZ’s sturbonness and arrogance are as a result of them championing the rigging job for PF ahead of 2021 and warned that ECZ must be ready to face the citizens in court on so many selective flaws of electoral malpractices.

He said Prison voting is an illegal exercise which has no legal background or guidelines how the process ought to go about, that the fact that the constitution court ruled that prisoners can vote it never meant that the court allowed that all prisoners be registered to vote because the court don’t make laws. He said lack of engaging stakeholders in the electoral process is an act of dishonest on the part of ECZ because the process they are embarking lacks legal backing in all angles and that ECZ must be ready to face the citizens in the courts of law.

Hon Kamboni said that its not making sense that legally eligible Zambians in Western province are crying for NRCs yet prisoners are being given the NRCs. He bemoaned lack of transparency by the commission in Kaoma saying the numbers of people that registered last time have not yet been attained when the number should increase this time, he said ECZ are pre rigging on behalf of PF in advance at this questionable registration state.