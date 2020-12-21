ECZ IS COMMITTING AN ILLEGALITY BY REGISTERING PRISONERS TO VOTE, SAYS PANJI

By Patson Chilemba

Ruling PF member Colonel Panji Kaunda says he believes the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is committing an illegality by registering prisoners to vote.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Col Panji said much as the courts had ruled that prisoners should vote, the law banning them from voting had not been amended.

“I asked around from some lawyers to ask if there has been an amendment to allow ECZ to register voters. If not then technically we are doing it illegally. So I ask the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) to give guidance on the matter,” Col Panji said. “The court may have ruled, but courts don’t make laws, they interpret them. It is the Legislature that makes laws and amends them.”

Col Panji warned that the ECZ risked committing the same illegality which President Edgar Lungu committed when he ordered ministers to remain in office, only to be ruled against by the courts of law.

“The constitution says no person shall be entitled to vote at a direct election who (a) has been convicted of any corrupt practice or illegal practice within a period of five years preceding the election; (b) has been reported guilty of any corrupt practice or illegal practice by the High Court upon the trial of an election petition under this Act within a period of five years preceding that election; or (c) at the date of the election is in lawful custody or if his freedom of movement is restricted under any law in force in Zambia,” quoted Col Panji. -Daily Revelation