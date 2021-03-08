By Patson Chilemba

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is trying to rig the elections for the PF, Zambia’s former High Commissioner to Australia George Zulu.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Amb Zulu said the price of democracy was vigilance, therefore observations that the new voters roll showed an upswing in the number of registered voters in PF strongholds and a minus in opposition strongholds, required serious attention from all stakeholders.

“There are reasonable grounds to suspect that the ECZ are cooking up some figures in favour of the ruling party. Until they prove to us otherwise we shall remain with the suspicions. They must explain how they came up with those figures,” he said.

Amb Zulu said the country’s democracy was under serious threat right now since the return of multiparty democracy in 1991, because the ECZ is not acting straight.

“The board of SADC wrote to ECZ last year demanding that the 2016 voters register be updated, not completely discarded, that there should be continuous registration of voters. But ECZ has done the opposite. The letter they wrote was copied to the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU), the American Ambassador here, the British Ambassador and all the United Nations bodies here,” Amb Zulu said. “They have not heeded, so where are their interests?”

Amb Zulu said this was the time for bodies like SADC to become proactive, including the citizenry.

“The tragedy of Zambia is that we don’t care. All the citizenry must work together to create a non-toxic environment. No single group should be allowed to do tricks like this. We went through this in 1996 where NIKUV was brought in to rig the… – Daily Revelation