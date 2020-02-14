THE Electoral Commission of Zambia says the public does not understand what functions it should carry out to tackle electoral complaints.

Featuring on Hot FM’s ‘Red Hot Breakfast Show’ yesterday, chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said although certain functions might appear to be for the ECZ, legally they were not.

Nshindano, who phoned into the programme, promised the public a more proactive commission.

“Our people need to understand that there are certain functions that may appear to be part of the Electoral Commission that are not. When you look at conflict resolution in the Act, it talks about the electoral commission in terms of minor conflict resolutions,” he said. “There are certain elements that amount to criminal[ility] which the police should be able to take up. There are certain aspects that amount to corruption which the Anti-Corruption Commission needs to take up. And even other aspects which for example resort to issues of disaggregation in the electoral process, either through ethnic grouping or something like that which can even be interpreted as tribal talk and so on…”

He said the ECZ was aware that it was in charge of managing elections in the country.

Nshindano said the commission was restricted from taking stringent measures by certain parts of the Act.

“And of course in the past we have been stifled by the legal provisions. The same law that gives us the power to function including suspending political parties on the one hand when it comes to enforcement regulation, it takes them away by putting a very protracted process to it,” said Nshindano. “If there is one institution that is prone to legal processes, it is the Electoral Commission of Zambia. So we need to ensure that whatever we do is within the law. What we find is that we are deemed toothless because by the time the processes are concluded, we would have gone to the polls as it were. So this is why I’m saying we are very proactive. There’s a lot that has been happening in the background; political parties need to be alive to the fact that this thing will be a thing of the past very, very soon.”