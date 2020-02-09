Most soccer fans will remember the sad day in 1993, when Zambia was denied the opportunity to qualify to the 1994 World Cup in a crucial qualifier against Morocco.

The Gabonese referee DIRAMBA was heavily bribed by the Moroccans, they paid him millions of dollars, bought him a Mercedes benz and various gifts.

This bad referee made it impossible for Zambia to win, he would blow offside each time Zambia was about to score, he gave Morocco unfair free kicks etc, he denied Zambia a penalty, ultimately Morocco won in this unfair biased match.

This is the same behavior exhibited by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Look at this campaign schedule below ;

ECZ APPROVED CAMPAIGN SCHEDULE FOR CHILUBI

Sunday 09.02.2020 – PF ONLY TO HOLD RALLY

Monday 10.20.2020 – PF ONLY TO HOLD RALLY

Tuesday 11.02.2020 – PF ONLY TO HOLD RALLY

Wednesday 12.02.2020 – PF ONLY TO HOLD RALLY

Thursday 13.02.2020 – ELECTION DAY

Friday 14.02.2020 – ANNOUNCE RESULTS IN FAVOUR OF PF.

This is the most sham election in recent memory. -NDC