By DARIUS CHOONYA

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set 30 days in which all registered voters can verify the accuracy of their voter details electronically.

The process will run From 7 February to 2 May , 2021.

During the process, provisional voters will be required to check their details by dialing the phone USSD code *214# which is available on all mobile networks or Internet based ECZ online platform available on https://over.elections.org.zm.

Speaking at the launch of the exercise, ECZ Chief Electoral officer Patrick Nshindano says after the electronic inspection of the provisional register of voters , the commission will conduct a physical inspection.

The process which will run from 29 March to 2 April,2021 will be for those who will find that their details are not correct after verifying electronically.

Mr.Nshindano says during this period, the commission will also offer services such as replacement of lost or damaged voters cards, transfers for those wanting to change polling stations and removal of the deceased voters from the register.

The commission will also receive objections and appeals during the same period for those who may feel someone does not qualify to be on the voter register.

During the voter registration exercise, the commission captured 7,020,749 provisional voters.

Zambia goes to the polls on August 12, 2021.