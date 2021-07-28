The Electoral Commission of Zambia has suspended the UPND from any form of campaigns in Ikelenge District of North Western Province because of violence being perpetrated by its supporters.

The Commission has also suspended Sioma Independent parliamentary Candidate Albert Amukena Mundia from any campaigns.

ECZ Acting Chief Electoral Officer Royd Katongo said this follows the escalating political violence in selected parts of the country.

UPND cadres last Friday attacked a lot of innocent people in the central business district, including Zanis Reporter Victor Mwila (in picture) who was on duty, leaving him with head injuries.

“The Commission… will not hesitate to invoke the Code of Conduct and suspend indefinitely all manner of campaigns should these violent acts continue,” Mr Katongo stated.

He said sadly, the commission has observed the continued disregard of the Electoral Code of Conduct and the signed Peace Accords.

“The Commission has, pursuant to Article 229, Sub-article 2 (e) of the Republican Constitution and Subparagraphs 4 (1) (c) (d) (i) and 11 (d) of the Electoral Code of Conduct suspended indefinitely, with immediate effect, subject to review, all manner of political campaigns in the following districts and for respective political party/candidate; Ikelenge – United Party for National Development (UPND), Sioma Independent Parliamentary Candidate Mr Albert Amukena Mundia,” he stated.

Mr Katongo said in this regard, the UPND and Mundia will not be allowed to conduct any form of campaigns in the said districts.