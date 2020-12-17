ECZ LACKS SERIOUSNESS, 4 DAYS EXTENSION IS VERY PROVOCATIVE.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to try and process and later on understand what the ECZ is trying to achieve with this sham process they are calling voter registration. How grown up and educated people can fail to reason and do the right thing beats our imagination.

After much lobbying and protesting by Zambians concerning the short period that ECZ had allocated for voter registration exercise, they have announced an extension of four (4) days to run from today Thursday up to Sunday 20/12/2020. This is a clear lack of seriousness on the part of ECZ and their actions are is very provocative. They are basically trying our patience as Zambians heading into the general elections next year. By their own targets they had set out to register a minimum of 9 million voters and it had to take them 4 weeks in order for them to capture an alleged 6.4 million voters. Our question is, how do they expect to register the remaining 2.4 million voters within 4 days?

ECZ should stop playing hide and seek with this important national exercise. We know that they wish to do everything possible to see to it that they disenfranchise the Zambian people by conducting a flawed and rigged election next year to favour PF, but elections are too important an undertaking for them to be taking us for granted. It is not too late for them to do the right thing by ensuring that adequate resources and time are dedicated to this exercise. They should bear in mind that the Zambian people are watching them. PF must also understand that ‘Process protects content.’

As UPND even in the face of these frustrating and annoying circumstances we still make a clarion call to the Zambian people in general and our members & sympathizers in particular to please go out in large numbers and register as voters. We know that it is very frustrating to be subjected to this but please let us endure the current discomfort so that come August 2021 our votes can lay the foundation for the just and prosperous society that we so much desire.

ISSUED BY;

OTIS BWALYA.

INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY,

UPND LUSAKA PROVINCE.