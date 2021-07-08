ECZ REVERSE KAMBWILI’S SUSPENSION EFFECTIVE MIDNIGHT
The Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ has reversed its suspension slapped on PF member Chishimba Kambwili for using hate speech against the Tonga speaking people of southern province.
The commission in a statement explains that the decision to lift Mr. Kambwili’s suspension is because he has shown remorse through an apology he rendered.
Why being soft, to Kambwili, if it was an opposition, could have been in jail by now.
Any way, you can do whatever, you want, you are on your way out! Behave ECZ