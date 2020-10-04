ECZ LISTEN TO THE COMMON MAN ON THE STREET – SAVIOUS NDABA

UNITED Party for National Development – Lusaka District Chairperson Saviours Ndaba urged ECZ to suspend online voter’s registration and continue with manual voter’s registration because Zambia’s capacity is inadequate to combat such levels of technology as there is more to Zambia than Lusaka, Copper belt and Livingstone which seem to be a bit advanced in technology.

Speaking when he featured on Muvi TV’s program called Our Perspective, Mr Ndaba said that online voter’s registration has a hidden agenda which is meant at disadvantaging and depriving citizens of their constitutional right to vote, seeing that it is an unfriendly process which requires smart phones and internet access in addition to Invaliding the old voter register which goes against the Constitution allowing on going voter registration.

Responding to the issue of NRC insuance, he has called on PF government through Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Police Inspector General Kakoma Kangaja to tame PF cadres who are interfering with isuance of NRCs by making people pay a token. Mr Ndabe charged that mere statements being given by Stephen Kampyongo warning PF cadres is not enough but action aimed at removing them from NRC centres must be adopted through deploying more professional police officers in centers.

In his closing remarks, Mr Ndaba called on ECZ to cancel online voter’s registration and allocate enough time to manual voter’s registration exercise so that all eligible citizens to vote can be captured. He also encouraged Zambians not to be weary because help and hope is on its way through UPND.

©️UPND MEDIA TEAM