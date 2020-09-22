By ZR Reporter

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has reminded eligible voters to register in the ongoing registration process or risk not voting next year.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Mr Patrick Nshindano reiterated that the current registration is meant to come up with a new register which will enable people participate in next year’s elections.

He was speaking during the launch of the online voter pre-registration exercise which will run from September 21 to November 6, 2020.

And ECZ chairperson Judge Esau Chulu has urged members of the public with no internet connectivity to ensure that they physically register at various centers between October 28th and November 30th, 2020.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia is targeting to register 9 million voters ahead of the 2021 General elections.