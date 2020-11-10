Binwell Mpundu wrote…

Reversing a decision is not a sign of cowardice or luck of foresight let alone a sign of dullness it actually is the best attribute for successful decision makers.

Here ECZ may need to consider reversing the decision to have a complete new register because the new exercise will not be pulled off for many reasons. The time it’s taking an officer placed in those registration centers to attend to one person is a serious indication we will not register 9 million people. If the machines where super fast and we had too many registration points and streams we could have pulled this off.

My suggestion is that ECZ should consider simply cleaning the old register up and replacing those who have lost their cards, changing voting stations for those who would like to change and giving the new voters their cards plus removing those who have died off the register.

If am proved wrong I will gracefully give credit to ECZ but I think if they are to pull this one off they will need to triple the results and perfomance of yesterday across the country.

This is simply my honest observation and am not in any way trying to undermine anyone. I mean to help and my thinking here is based on what I witnessed yesterday in all the centers I visited and I will continue to visit the centers and will report if there will be improvements.

BINWELL MPUNDU

UMWINA NKANA