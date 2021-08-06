PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

ECZ MUST EXPLAIN MISSING BALLOT PAPERS AT CIVIC CENTER.

It is unacceptable, that a few days to Zambia’s landmark election, there are already signs of electoral malpractice even before the first vote has been cast.

It is disturbing to note that reports are already emerging of missing ballot papers, where some ballot boxes delivered to the Civic Center in Lusaka were empty, while others had a number of ballot papers visibly removed.

We are demanding that the ECZ explains how and why this is possible, and provide further assurances that this act of deliberate, premeditated sabotage against our democracy is not widespread.

We wish to note, that such incidences have the potential to generate public anger and discontent and can potentially throw the election into turmoil.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson

6 August 2021

