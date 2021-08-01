Press statement for immediate release from Senior Chief Mukuni of the Leya people and all the Bene Mukuni.

1st August 2021

ECZ must explain unauthorised consignment among ballot material from Dubai

As a private citizen as well as an ordinary voter and Traditional leader, I wish to express my utmost concern at the news of various pieces of equipment that were discovered among the goods and chattels in the form of election materials, consigned to the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

More troubling is the news that the ECZ have denied that the equipment belongs to the Commission and that the owner is therefore unknown. This is as surprising as it is unconvincing. The consignee of the luggage in question is the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Emirates flight was chartered by themselves and seen off in Dubai by their officials.

The equipment couldn’t have therefore sneaked itself into the ECZ container load without their knowledge for them to feign ignorance. Zambians still remember the bizarre story of the 48 houses which had no owners. We can’t afford a repeat story especially over a matter that could affect the credibility of an election less than two weeks away.

I wish to therefore demand that the ECZ in the presence of all stakeholders dispose of this unclaimed and unwelcome baggage by destroying the equipment in a transparent manner. The integrity of the electoral process is of utmost importance especially as we approach the final moments of this long journey. The people deserve a free, fair, transparent and credible election whose outcome will unite them for the greater good of our communities, now and in future.

Senior Chief Mukuni of the Leya people of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts and all the Bene Mukuni