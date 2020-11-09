ECZ NEEDS A REGISTRATION SPEED OF 1 VOTER PER 5 MINUTES TO ACHIEVE 9 MILLION VOTERS IN 30 DAYS

The ECZ has confirmed that they’ve only distributed 2400 voter registration kits countrywide.

This is contrary to Mr Nshindano’s declaration two months ago when he said over 9000 registration kits would be distributed to each and every polling station in Zambia for a period of 30 days.

This means that the ECZ is only operating at 26% of the capacity they claimed to have just a few weeks ago.

9 MILLION VOTERS / 30 DAYS / 2400 KITS / 10 HOURS PER DAY PER KIT = 125 VOTERS PER HOUR = 1 VOTER EVERY 5 MINUTES.

So far what we’ve heard is that a single registration is taking between 15 minutes to 30 minutes.

The only way they can achieve 9 million with the current operating capacity is to extend voter registration to February 2021.