By Elias Sakala cic Private Reporter.

LUSAKA ~Lusaka

ECZ NEEDS HELP THEY SHOULD STOP PRETENDING SAYS MUCHELEKA.

UPND Deputy Secretary General in charge of Politics Hon Patrick Mucheleka has charged that the current state of ECZ must swallow their pride and call for help because they are compromised and infiltrated by PF cadres.

Hon Mucheleka says that it’s not a hidden matter that PF are dictating what ECZ does in their own interests. He said that the ongoing voter registration countrywide by ECZ whereby the process is very slow has worried stakeholders in the country because it will take a miracle for 9 million Zambians to be issued with voters cards. He said that ECZ can not give Zambians any lame excuse of not having manpower, faulty equipments or it’s staffs reporting very late and still expect to reach the impossible targets. He has observed that PF government had enough time to register Zambians in the more stable way than the current rush hour going of 30 days which he said it’s an impossible task.

Hon Mucheleka was speaking today at United voice station where he featured on the topic ” is ECZ capable of handling the next years general elections “. Hon Mucheleka argued that in as much as what ECZ can say they need help and it’s only by admitting that they do need help will that help come otherwise it will not do any good to Zambians because the pace at which time is progressing many Zambians will be defrachised from participating in the next years elections.

He said that the process of continuous voter registration was supposed to be an ongoing project be a funds were there and had it not been for numerous induced by elections PF kept the nation in an endless by elections except for those that where caused by death Zambia was going to save money and channel it to the important exercise as this one (voter registration). And her his rival Hon Mumbi Phiri the deputy secretary general of PF phoned and responded in affirmative that indeed ECZ was capable of handling the process because it’s the same ECZ that handles elections that sees certain seats goes to UPND, but Hon Mucheleka denied saying the discussion at hand with respect to his negative response was a s a result of the process which is slow and going by records of PF interference during elections, Hon Mucheleka has called on Home affairs minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo to stop disturbing ECZ during elections.

He said that under the law the Zambia police with guns are not allowed to be in any place where elections are being conducted even if it’s general elections.

He said what transpired in Lukashsya where the police being given orders by Home affairs minister was uncalled. He said it’s those and other matters which he feels that the ECZ are in their current state are not ready and able to conduct free and fair elections.

On Bill 10 he said that many people especially PF are happy that Bill 10 failed, he said people like Justice Minister Hon Given Lubinda and many more are very happy that Bill 10 has failed because it was a disappointment to them such that Lungu had decided to betray them in 2021.

CIC PRESS TEAM