By CIC Editors

CIC EDITORIAL ANALYSIS

ECZ NEEDS TO HAVE THEIR EARS PINCHED VOTER REGISTRATION DAYS A DAYLIGHT SCAM.

It’s safe to say that if at all elections and rigging of next year will ever be a topic one day or sometime later in 2021 then it’s health to say that the process is undergoing right now through our eyes.

First thing first it’s not clear whether or not the old voter register will be valid for some one who will not manage to register and verify within the 3 days time given by ECZ especially in UPND strongholds while the same process is happening differently in other places considered PF strongholds. 2021 elections pattern is being drawn now by ECZ at a very dangerous precedence of not inclusiveness, arrogance and suspicious driven speed of inconsistencies and so many flaws.

The PF are aiming higher for 2021 regardless whether or not president Edgar Lungu will contest. The aim currently seems to swing the upper advantage of PF stronghold results and weaken opposition stronghold votes. The NRC mobile issuance has been done in a very suspicious manner where in other regions perceived PF stronghold almost every moving human being has been issued an NRC to the extent of foreigners also having that access to our national document as a country.

The period the ECZ has prescribed to register voters is so minimal and inadequate to capture as per target, as OVR portal closes ECZ must be aware that certain regions people have not pre-registered due to so many technicalities and so would thence rely on physical mobile registrations hence the need to extend voter registration to more reasonable days.

Zambians must pinch ECZ ears so that they listen and consider various submissions being given by stakeholders.

CIC PRESS TEAM