By Banda Sakanya

ECZ NOT BEING SINCERE ON VOTER REGISTRATION

Electoral Commission of Zambia is not being sincere on the voter registration exercise for 2021 general elections.

We all know that this organ should be above all tricks corners to deliver clear without questionable results, but what is budding out of ECZ’s inconsistencies leaves more ashes than fire.

To begin with, ECZ under Esau Chulu has been like Lucifer presiding over a church and expect salvation.

The coming in of Nshimdano was a relief to every Zambian that ECZ will adhere to the call of stake holders, but little was in store of people’s minds that he was equally another mind Lucifer like who is arrogant to listen to stake holder’s calls of concern.

Stake holders objected to deregister the old register which the ECZ according to its clarification that those that would not register would not vote because the old register will not be used. This simply indicates that the old register is deleted as opposed to stake holder’s earlier position not to delete the register.

In as much as we would think that ECZ is impartial and can deliver credible elections, do not rule out that ECL is Esau Chulu and ECZ is under the control of Esau Chulu who is ECL and expecting fair elections is like expecting for water from a molten kiln.

NRC issuance has not fairly been applied and that is exactly what will happen to voter registration exercise if the old register is deleted.

why is the old register being deleted and not updated as it is computerised?.

how possible will it be for ECZ to register the 9m projected number of people in 30days if they are flip flopping on the NRC mobile issuance excise?

Stake holders wake up and petition ECZ not to delet the old register as this is one of the rigging mechanism criminals are putting in place.

ECZ intends to disadvantage and punish eligible to vote citizens from voting that is why they have introduced online registration which is unavailable in rural areas.