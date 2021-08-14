ECZ OFFICIAL ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTING TO RIG
LUSAKA – 14/08/21
Police at the Lusaka Civic Centre has arrested and detained an election official for attempting to altar an official document namely the ECZ Gen 20 without authority.
Gillan Mulenga of Matero and a polling staff at State House polling Station was arrested after alert monitors and agents got suspicious of his movements.
According to eye witnesses,Mulenga who kept on go in and leaving the totaling centre while making several calls was found with a bunch of ballot papers which he had altered.
“We found him with Mayoral ballot papers some of whose figures he had already changed.The movements were so suspicious and when challenged, we discovered that he had documents.Thats when we called the police and had him apprehended after he failed to provide convincing answers”, the source revealed.
By Press time,another person had also been picked for a similar offence and both offenders are currently detained at Civic Centre police post.
This time proper justice has to take place.
It’s the way suspicion should be sorted; arrest – don’t beat up, please! We are not animals, but reasonable human beings.
THESE ARE AGENTS OF THE DOOMED PF NEO-COLONIAL MASTERS WHO RULED ZAMBIA WITH AN IRON SCEPTER HEAVIER THAN THAT OF THE BRITISH. THE PF RULE WAS A TYPE OF INDIGENOUS COLONIALISM THAT MUST BE STUDIED SO THAT IT IS NOT REPEATED ANYWHERE ON EARTH.
A serious ECZ would come to report back on the same media why they are not able to give results update at 12 hrs as promised during press briefing. Why should a public institution such as ECZ just keep people guessing reasons for the failure by ECZ to meet its own time-based promise? What is so difficult for ECZ to come and say ” Sorry we are not able to give any results update at 12hrs as promised due to this and that reason, and then give the new time the results will be ready to be announced. This conduct of ECZ only increases the anger and frustration of people.What response does ECZ have on their staff who has been arrested trying to change result figures?
ECZ will not issue any statement because they are part of the rot. This a serious offence but they are calm because they know it’s a cartel. How can their official be involved in such shameful scam? How many ECZ officials are involved in such countrywide?