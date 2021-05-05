By Honourable Castrol Kafweta

ECZ OFFICIALS ARE LIKELY TO COMMIT TREASON

The Senior Staff At the Electoral Commission of Zambia are likely to commit TREASON!

A constitution is an aggregate of fundamental principles or established precedents that constitute the legal basis of a country and commonly determine how that country is to be governed.

Treason is the crime of betraying one’s country, and the constitution.

In the new drafted Affidavit, the Electoral Commission of Zambia have omitted a Constitutional Requirement which states;

“6. That I have been domiciled in Zambia for a period of at least 20 years; and

7. That I have twice not been elected as president.”

In this case of president Edgar Lungu’s eligibility, the Electoral Commission of Zambia have deleted part 6 and 7 of the Affidavit just to favour and validate Edgar Lungu’s eligibility just in case Lawyers in Zambia petition ECZ in the Constitutional Court.

Article 106 /3 of the Zambian constitution states that a person who has twice held office as President is not eligible for election as President.

Now if the ECZ allows or accepts a person to file their nomination papers they as ECZ senior staff commits treason. At that point the Zambia Police must arrest ECZ senior staff and president Edgar Lungu.

If the police fails to arrest the said persons then the army will have to take over because as the armed force they swore an oath to protect the Constitution.

The senior staff at ECZ must simply protect the Constitution by doing the right thing to avoid spending the rest of their lives in prison.

We have laws in Zambia for a reason.