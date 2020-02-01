The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) plans to start voter registration in May this year with the aim of creating a new voter register for 2021 general elections.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Kryticous Nshindano says the voter registration has been necessitated by the post-election review recommendations from stakeholders and also the delimitation exercise which will give birth to new electoral boundaries.

Mr. NSHINDANO says the voter registration exercise will also enhance register integrity and remove the deceased voters.

Speaking during the media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Nshindano, however, said the new register will only be operational in the 2021 general elections.

He also disclosed that the Commission is currently working on modalities to facilitate for prisoners to vote in 2021 general elections adding that they will work with various stakeholders on the process.

The Chief Electoral Officer said the commission has already started engaging the treasury for funding of the voter registration and 2021 General Elections in order to avert late delivery of materials.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nshindano has disclosed that two of the 11 bidders have appealed against the intention by the Commission to award Al Ghurair of Dubai to print the 2021 ballot papers.

He said following the appeal, the Zambia Public Procurement Authority will guide the commission after its complete review of bids and associated documents.

Mr. Nshindano further said the move by the commission to discontinue sponsoring observers to the printing of ballots papers outside, will save the country over 4 point 8 Million Kwacha based on the 2016 general elections budget.

He said the ECZ decision to sponsor observers was done out of goodwill and has no legal obligation to do so adding that is not sustainable in the current economic situation.

Mr. Nshindano however said those that want to observe are free to do so stating that they should communicate with the commission so that they help facilitate logistical support such as access to the facility and other administrative matters.

And on the delimitation exercise, Mr. Nshindano said that the commission is currently reviewing the submissions and recommendations from stakeholders.

He said the Commission will compile a report that will be tabled before parliament for consideration in February.

Mr. Nshindano, however, said the approval of the recommendations to change the number of constituencies is subject to the Constitutional Amendment process.