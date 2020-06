ECZ PROPOSES K150,000 AS NOMINATION FEE FOR MALE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES

Liaison committee meeting currently underway and ECZ has proposed the following nominations fees which must be paid 4 weeks before:

Male Presidential – K150,000 from K60,000

Female or Disabled Presidential – K120,000 from K60,000

Male Member of Parliament – K25,000 from K7,500

Female or Disabled MP – K20,000

Male Mayoral – K25,000 from K7,500

Female or Disabled Mayoral – K20,000

Male Councillor – K2,500 from K750

Female or Disabled Councillor – K2,000 from K750

TAKE NOTE THAT: I AM CONTESTING AS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE IN 2021, THE AMOUNT PROPOSED IS ABSOLUTELY WELCOME.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!