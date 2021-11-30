ECZ READY FOR BY-ELECTIONS
Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is prepared for the parliamentary by-elections next year including those which will be occasioned by court judgments following petitions.
ECZ has a provisional budget of K85 million for by-elections in next year’s budget, which is taken from the K122.5 million allocation for general operations.
The total estimates of expenditure for ECZ for 2022 is K181.5 million compared to K656.8 million this year.
“Electoral Commission of Zambia always budgets for by-elections,” ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga said.
“Particularly, the commission has a provisional budget of K85 million factored into the Yellow Book.
Zambians should begin to see the difference immediately in the conduct of elections that take place under PF government and the UPND government. There will be no excuse for any violence whatsoever. HH doesn’t want violence during elections to be on his to-do list. He wants that dealt with once and for all so that he concentrates on big issues.