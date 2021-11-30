ECZ READY FOR BY-ELECTIONS

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is prepared for the parliamentary by-elections next year including those which will be occasioned by court judgments following petitions.

ECZ has a provisional budget of K85 million for by-elections in next year’s budget, which is taken from the K122.5 million allocation for general operations.

The total estimates of expenditure for ECZ for 2022 is K181.5 million compared to K656.8 million this year.

“Electoral Commission of Zambia always budgets for by-elections,” ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga said.

“Particularly, the commission has a provisional budget of K85 million factored into the Yellow Book.