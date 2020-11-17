ECZ REGISTERED JUST 9% OF VOTERS IN FIRST WEEK

These are the numbers of registered voters in the first week of registration.

This is just 9% of eligibile voters.

At this rate only 36% of eligibile voters will register at the end of the 4 week period.

Common sense dictates that in order to reach 9 million voters, the registration exercise should be extended for a minimum of 2 months to allow the remaining 64% of voters to register.

Lusaka as the highest populated area should not be at number 4, Lusaka alone has over 2 million eligible voters. More registration centres need to be established in Lusaka.

These are official numbers of people who actually walked through a legal designated voter registration centre, these are the real numbers.

A physical head count has been done!

Any numbers above these figures would be people registered from unknown illegal registration centres.