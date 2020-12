ECZ REGISTERS 6.8 MILLION VOTERS

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has registered a verified total of 6,897,124 voters during the just ended voter registration exercise broken down down by Province as follows:

Copperbelt – 1,019,714

Lusaka – 1,157,724

Eastern – 843,424

Southern – 811,026

Northern – 609,723

Central – 598,929

Luapula – 577,018

Western – 462,263

N/Western – 419,770

Muchinga – 397,533