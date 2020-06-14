THE Electoral Commission of Zambia says the biggest risk that it faces ahead of next year’s general elections is financing.

Yesterday, ECZ chief elections officer Patrick Nshindano, flanked by the Commission’s electoral operations director Royd Kadongo and ICT director Dylan Kasonde, updated journalists on a number of processes that the Commission is undertaking in preparation for the August 12, 2021 presidential and general elections.

Nshindano said the ECZ had continued to engage with the treasury for funding for the voter registration and the 2021 general elections.

K674 million is needed for a “successful” voter registration exercise and approximately K1.4 billion for the elections next year.

Meanwhile, Nshindano disclosed that the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) upheld the Commission’s evaluation of Al Ghurair of the United Arab Emirates as best bidder to print ballot papers for next year’s general elections.

He also announced ‘eminent’ names of an observatory and advisory body to the ECZ.

Nshindano explained the need to ensure that all logistics for holding of elections were in place, procured.

“Most procurements, in preparation for next year’s general elections, are currently at contract stage and [waiting for] clearance from the Attorney General’s and Accountant General’s office. So, all major procurements on the part of the Commission have been concluded,” Nshindano said. “What is remaining is basically a few administrative procurements that will pose a hindrance to the conduct of the elections in 2021. However, let me also mention that the biggest risk that the Commission faces is financing, which has been adversely impacted as a result of reduced economic activities due to COVID-19 and reduced revenue generation capacity by the treasury.”

On the voter registration exercise budget, Nshindano noted that the ECZ initially needed K842 million but that what had been provided for so far, as contained in the Yellow Book, was a K100 million.

“Following the revision of the electoral calendar, we had to rationalise to ensure that we are also supportive of the measures that government is putting in place and the budget had to be brought down. The budget was revised downwards to K674 million,” he indicated. “So, as it stands that is the current budget that is required to undertake a successful voter registration exercise. We hope that the balance will be met on the part of the treasury.”

On political party observers being sponsored by the ECZ to monitor the printing of ballot papers, Nshindano maintained that such would not be done.

“[But] the Commission is not preventing anybody to go and observe the printing of ballots, provided that you are able to sponsor yourself,” he said.

He added that the estimated amount of money needed for the 2021 general elections was K1.4 billion, “including in an event that we have a re-run.”

Nshindano further spoke about the group of eminent persons, who are supposed to be politically impartial.

He named those in the observatory and advisory committee as General Benjamin Mibenge (retired), Professor Enala Tembo-Mwase from UNZA, Professor Owen Sichone from the Copperbelt University, Professor Edwin Zulu from Justo Mwale University and Reverend Emmanuel K Bwalya from United Church of Zambia (UCZ).

Others are Mirriam Munyinda, Hellen Samatebele from the civil society and Willie Sweat: “who is also an engineer and has worked quite a lot in the mining sector.”

“The grouping has to take into consideration not only governance and electoral matters but also social, economic and political issues. We hope that the services that they will be able to render will enhance the credibility of our electoral process. We do strongly believe in their capabilities and objectivity and this has been done in line with the law,” Nshindano explained, adding that the Commission was in order putting up such a body.

“This happens in many other management bodies around the world and on the [African] continent, including different bodies such as the UN, Commonwealth. They do set up such bodies which are observatory as well as advisory to the existing structures.”

Earlier, Nshindano said to meet the deadline ahead of the 2021 general elections, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ECZ has had to revise its elections timetable – taking into account consideration that the election date was enshrined in the Constitution.

“It was important for the ECZ to retreat, insofar as the earlier scheduled electoral calendar. So, as a Commission we are still learning of how to better conduct elections in the new normal environment and remain open to all interested stakeholders to engage with the Commission on issues that may concern them, including clarifications where need be,” he said. “As part of the implementation of the electoral calendar, the Commission will enhance its engagement with stakeholders, as is the case now with the media. There would be a political party liaison committee on Tuesday, June 16, comprising of political party secretary generals and chairperson of elections. In addition to this, we’ll also have a civil society briefing on Friday, 19th June, 2020.”

Nshindano explained that the Commission carried a critical analysis of the activities and the timeframe ahead of August 12, 2021 when Zambia is scheduled to hold its general elections.

“We have seen a number of articles as well as media reports with regards to the Commission attempting to defer general elections. That is totally not possible because this is a constitutional matter. The general elections will be held on 12th August, 2021,” he asserted.

He then delved into key updates, some of them being a build-up from the Commission’s January 31, 2020 media briefing.

Nshindano highlighted that the ECZ commenced the delimitation exercise in all districts across the country from July 2019 to December 2019.

He noted that following the review of the submissions and recommendations from the stakeholders, the Commission compiled a report with the recommendations on a number of constituencies, wards as well as changes to polling districts.

“So, the delimitation exercise has been fully concluded and has been submitted to the executive and we believe this might be submitted to Parliament in the current sitting,” he said.

On printing of 2021 ballot papers, he said the ECZ advertised the tender in September last year, in line with the Zambia public procurement Act No. 12 of 2008 section 26.

“I wish to inform you that the tender process has since been concluded and the two appeals that were before the Zambia Public Procurement Authority were reviewed and the Commission’s evaluation of the best bidder was upheld. In this regard, the tender for the printing of ballot papers for the 2021 general elections has been awarded to Al Ghurair of Dubai, United Arab Emirates,” Nshindano revealed.

Nshindano, on voter registration, which was initially planned to be conducted last month, for 60 days, said the exercise would now start in October this year.

It was re-scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The commencement of the voter registration exercise has been re-scheduled to October 2020 and it would be undertaken for 30 days nationwide, in all constituencies and wards. This will be an aggressive process and we encourage citizens to be on the lookout. The expected date of [voter registration] commencement should be around the 18th of October when all other processes would have been concluded, including the mobile national registration card [issuance] exercise with our colleagues under the Ministry of Home Affairs,” Nshindano said.

“The period of voter registration has been reduced to 30 days from 60 days due to tight timelines leading into the election day, which is enshrined in the Constitution. The election date is enshrined in the Constitution [and] this cannot be varied, unless there’s an amendment to the Constitution or the country is in a state of emergence – of which none of those has happened.”

He added that the ECZ had further reviewed stakeholder concerns and recommendations about its intentions to embark on a new register of voters which targets nine million voters.

“The Commission undertook a thorough analysis of the situation and different scenarios of preparing the register of voters for the 2021 general elections. Arising from this analysis, the Commission has concluded that it will be in the best interest of everyone for the fresh registration to be undertaken, whilst ensuring that the current registered voters are still retained on the provision that they present themselves for verification, update and capture of additional information required, including biometric capture – 10 fingerprints and a portrait,” he explained.

“If one who is registered does not present themselves, they will be dropped from the register. This is very important for the electorate to note, especially the registered voters. [But] the Commission will not drop the current register.”

He also reiterated prisoners would vote in next year’s general elections.

“The Commission has made progress towards finalisation of the guidelines to facilitate for prisoners voting and is expected to conclude this by September 2020, in time for the voter registration exercise,” said Nshindano.