By Chileshe Mwango

The Electoral Commission Of Zambia -ECZ- has rescheduled the commencement of the mobile voter registration from the initial 19th October 2020 to the 28th of October, 2020.

The commission has also extended the completion of the same exercise from the 20th November to 30th November 2020.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano says the changes are meant to accommodate all eligible voters who would have gotten their national registration cards during the ongoing periodic national registration exercise which comes to an end on October 30th.

Mr. Nshindano is hopeful that the issuance of NRCs will not be extended further and that in an event that it happens, the ECZ will not adjust the time to start the voter registration exercise.

Meanwhile Mr. Nshindano has disclosed that the ECZ will introduce the conversion of streams into polling stations in the 2021 general elections.

He disclosed that the new development will be piloted in the forth-coming Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary by elections.

