THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has postponed the voter registration exercise which was expected to start tomorrow and end on 30th November 30 to now start on 9th November 9, and end on December 12, 2020.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said the postponement has been necessitated by the extension of the period of the mobile issuance of national registration cards (NRCs.)

Nshindano said this is to give chance to new voters who have not been issued with NRC yet.

Nshindano further clarified that all the voters on the old register would not need to transition to the new one by visiting registration centers during the mobile registration period.

This was in response to a statement issued by Vice-President, Inonge Wina last week that the old voters register will not be discarded.

Meanwhile, Nshindano disclosed that 130,000 voters had been captured through the ongoing online voter pre-registration exercise.