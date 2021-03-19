ECZ REVISES ELECTION CALENDAR

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has revised the election Calendar to accommodate the provisions of the dissolution of Parliament set for May 14, 2021.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Mr. Patrick Nshindano says the nominations should be held after dissolution of Parliament and that the nomination period has been revised in line with these requirements.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka earlier today, Mr. Nshindano said the payment of nomination fees will be done from 1st to 9th April 2021.

He said candidates will be required to pay the nomination fees in advance to allow for processing of supporters and make the exercise smooth.

*Mr. Nshindano said the Presidential nomination will be held from 17th to 20th May 2021 while National Assembly nominations will be held on 17th May 2021.*

*He said Mayor and Council Chairperson nominations will be held on 18th May, 2021, while Ward Councillor nominations will be held on 19th May, 2021.*

Mr. Nshindano said the campaign period will start earlier than the nomination period and will run from 12th May to 11th August, 2021.

And Mr. Nshindano said the Commission has increased the number of Wards from one thousand six hundred and 24 to one thousand 8-hundred and 53.

He said the polling districts have been increased from 7-thousand 7 hundred to 8-thousand nine hundred and 99.

Mr. Nshindano said the review of Constituency boundaries was concluded and the delimitation exercise report has been resolved.

He said the number of Constituencies has however remained at one hundred and 56 as provided for in the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Commission says all aspiring candidates will be required to have their Grade Twelve Certificates or Equivalent as validated by the Examinations Council of Zambia or the Zambia Qualifications Authority.

*Mr. Nshindano said qualifications from Tertiary Institutions such as Trade Certificates, Diploma or University Degree are not equivalent to a Grade Twelve Certificate and will NOT be separately accepted without a Grade Twelve Certificate.

He said aspiring candidates should ensure they obtain supporting letters from Institutions validating their Certificates which should be presented together with the nomination papers and verified Certificates on the Nomination day.

And Examinations Council of Zambia Director Mr. Michael Chilala clarified that a school certificate implies a pass in Six Subjects including English and that one of the six subjects must be a credit or better.