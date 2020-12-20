ECZ SAYS ELECTIONS DATE FOR THE 2021 POLLS CANNOT BE CHANGED

By Logic Lukwanda

The electoral commission of Zambia –ECZ- says the elections date for the 2021 polls cannot be changed to accommodate any presidential candidate from any political party that may have legal complications to contest.

The republican constitution as amended in 2016 has prescribed 12th august as an election date after every five years and the electoral body cannot be altered for any reason.

ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano told phoenix news in an interview that there is a provision of 21 days to deal with any legal issues preventing one from contesting the presidency, and the issues outstanding have to be dealt with and concluded within that specified period.

Mr Nshindano explains that after the 21 days elapses, the commission proceeds with the planned elections calendar as it has less to do with the fate of a political party that may not conclude issues surrounding its candidature within the 21 days of legal redress.

There has been a dragging debate in the country over the eligibility of president Edgar Lungu to contest the 2021 elections with proponents saying he has not served two terms, while opponents say he has already been elected twice and sworn in twice suggesting that his contestation next year is tantamount to a third term which is against the republican constitution.

PHOENIX NEWS