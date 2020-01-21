James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku RPP President

Chitalu Chilufya is definitely bribing voters in Chilubi. Distributing gifts such as mealie meal, which chitalu chilufya is doing is not government responsibility but corruption.

Handing over of ambulances during the time you are soliciting for votes is corruption.

We thus have reported Chitalu Chilufya to the anti corruption commission ACC for electoral corruption, so that he can explain why he is trying to dilute the value of elections in chilubi.

A political party that disregards nationally laid down electoral procedures does not deserve a place to play in any national election.

Wide spread reports of electoral corruption, bribes, and enticings on the party of chitalu chilufya and his pf are vices that the Electoral Commission of Zambia should not entertain or tolerate.

If it was another party involved in corruption nonsense of chitalu chilufya, the ecz would have long acted.

Our electorate procedural code of conduct is very straightforward when it comes to discipline and punishment that chitalu chilufya and pf must be subjected to.

The pf must be disqualified from Chilubi.

It’s immoral for the pf to be using proceeds theft and crime and corruption to bribe electorates and these are crimes that chitalu chilufya must be ashamed of to commit.

This chitalu chilufya must be reminded always that his days are numbers. The next government to be formed after the fall of the pf in 2021 will ask chilufya to account for his piled load of corruption proceeds that he has been going round the country distributing to the poor. Displaying money that u can’t account for and whose source you can’t qualify is tantamount to money laundering. These are the charges awaiting chitalu chilufya after 2021.

Money for ARVs and the proceeds from ambulances purchases will be top on the investigations against chilufya.

Let chilufya consume his guavas mindfully. Because that time he will be expected to be strong.

You are claiming to be a working government but still working hard to bribe voters. Why not let your works speak for themselves.

What a corrupt government.!

ECZ has a mandate to ensure we have a level playing field during elections and to ensure corruption and bribery is not present in our elections.

