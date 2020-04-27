By Maiko Zulu

ECZ SHOULD PREPARE FOR NEW WAYS OF VOTING NOW SHOULD COVID-‘l 9 PERSIST.

It would not be surprising to hear that the 2021 elections will be postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic and therefore we call on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to beging to examine new and safer ways of conducting elections.

The 2021 elections are eagerly awaited by many a Zambian voter and any postponement or cancellation would create unnecessary chaos and political instability. Voters have a lot of issues they want to settle and an election is the best shot they have.

Just as the ECZ is preparing to have prisoners vote, they should prepare for radical changes in the manner elections are handled. Now is the time to build that capacity rather than wait for eventualities.