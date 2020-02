ECZ STAFF ENGAGED TO RIG THE CHILUBI ELECTION EXPOSED

CHILUBI – 12/02/20

A ploy in which the PF intends to rig the chilubi by-election using poll staff has been unearthed.

The PF has identified 23 of the 62 polling stations to rig from.

Attached is the list of polling stations and poll staff that have paid to help in the rigging ploy.

Source: UPND MEDIA TEAM