ECZ suspends UPND political campaigns in Kanyama
MEDIA RELEASE(For Immediate release)
The Electoral Commission of Zambia on 31st July 2021 issued a statement over the
incident in Kanyama Constituency in Lusaka in which lives of two Patriotic Front
supporters were lost under gruesome circumstances.
The Commission also indicated that it had instituted investigations in the matter and
appropriate action would be taken.
The Commission has pursuant to Article 229, Sub-article 2 (e) of the Republican
Constitution and Subparagraphs 4 (1) (c) (d) (i) and 11 (d) of the Electoral Code of Conduct suspended indefinitely, subject to review with immediate effect all manner of campaigns for the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Kanyama Constituency, Lusaka District.
In this regard, the concerned political party will not be allowed to conduct any form of
campaigns in the said jurisdiction.
In the same vein, the Zambia Police should not allow any political activities by the affected party.
Patricia Luhanga
Corporate Affairs Manager
For/The Chief Electoral Officer
ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA
You have pre-empted this case by being too quick to make this decision and it will not be restored ab initio, when the truth comes out that the killing of the two PF cadres was a result of PF intra conflict. The whole world is aware that aggressors &, perpetrators of violence are PF cadres. For sure ECZ has been bought by PF