ECZ suspends UPND political campaigns in Kanyama

MEDIA RELEASE(For Immediate release)

The Electoral Commission of Zambia on 31st July 2021 issued a statement over the

incident in Kanyama Constituency in Lusaka in which lives of two Patriotic Front

supporters were lost under gruesome circumstances.

The Commission also indicated that it had instituted investigations in the matter and

appropriate action would be taken.

The Commission has pursuant to Article 229, Sub-article 2 (e) of the Republican

Constitution and Subparagraphs 4 (1) (c) (d) (i) and 11 (d) of the Electoral Code of Conduct suspended indefinitely, subject to review with immediate effect all manner of campaigns for the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Kanyama Constituency, Lusaka District.

In this regard, the concerned political party will not be allowed to conduct any form of

campaigns in the said jurisdiction.

In the same vein, the Zambia Police should not allow any political activities by the affected party.

Patricia Luhanga

Corporate Affairs Manager

For/The Chief Electoral Officer

ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA