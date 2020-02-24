By Albina Bwaanga

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it is targeting to register 9 million voters ahead of the 2021 general elections.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano revealed during the weekly televised ZNBC Sunday Interview programme that a new voter registration will be used in the 2021 coming general elections.

Mr Nshindano said the Commission will commence the country wide registration of eligible voters in May this year.

“The commission will have a three system kind of approach to the registration of voters, mobile registration, stationed registration and online registration. With online registration it will not be a full registration, the process has to end, and you move on to present yourself to collect biometrics, all fingers will be collected including the face” Mr Nshidano said.

He explained that from the forecast of 18 million population, the commission is targeting to register 9 million eligible voters.

“The commission has put in place a robust country wide sensation campaign programme, we have going to use multiple platforms to reach out the public” Mr Nshidano stated.

The ECZ Chief Electoral Officer said the commission decided to come up with a new voter register following the recommendations made during the post 2016 general elections review.

He pointed out that the 2016 voter registration was contentious as stakeholders and political parts raised a number of concerns.

Mr Nshidano said among the allegations raised were that the voter register contained names of foreigners which lacked evidence.

“As a commission we had to seek help from the United Nation through Washington to send us someone to come to and audit the 2016 register, am glad to say it was found clean. The only thing that was found was the issue to do the deceased, we still had a few people deceased. Our setup as a country is difficult to know who has died especially in the rural area” Mr Nshidano revealed.