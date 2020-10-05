ECZ! THE MATCH STICK SETTING ZAMBIA ABLAZE

A redemption of our dysfunctional Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), would restore peace, and harmony than the combined efforts of any dialogue processes in our political stalemate.

A rapid litigation of ECZ based on its statutory functions in any court of competent jurisdiction would deliver a verdict of guilty without parole for conspiracy, complicity, incompetence, neglect and abetting the crimes against humanity.

The Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016 empowers the Electoral Commission with the following extract Statutory Functions;

Function 3. To administer and enforce the Electoral Process Act, and the Electoral code of conduct.Function No.4 To collect mistakes committed by the Electoral officers in the tabulation of results within seven days of the declaration of results.

Function No.5 to disqualify a political party or candidates in breach of this code.

Vision: to be a model electoral management body that meets the aspiration of the Zambian people.

Without doubt, an Electoral Commission of Zambia that meets and personifies the values espoused in this preamble has since been fossilized and its Ghost of vengeance has returned to haunt the Zambian people.

What we have now is a mutant organization that is a direct opposite of what the envisioned ECZ should have been. ECZ was designed to be an independent and autonomous constitutional body that delivers credible elections. A strong and independent Electoral Commission of Zambia which fulfils its statutory functions would have;averted the blatant mismanagement of public resources,ensured a respect to the rule of law, Promoted and protected institutional integrity and autonomy,guaranteed an impartial and predictable judiciary, a level playing field for all political players in the democratic process, eliminated all forms of hooliganism,delivered a professional and civilian police service and would have elevated the Electorates/people to their right place of being the arbiters and architects of their governments.

Do you realize that all the problems we have currently are a result of a statutory retro-functional ECZ? The will of the people is redefined, twisted and replaced by the diabolical schemes of the PF ANNOINTED were criminality is defined as humbleness.

Our extracted functions clearly indicate that ECZ is working in reverse mode at the caprices of its captors the PF ANNOINTED and its demigod Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

The PF ANNOINTED has completely kidnapped the ECZ and demanding a hefty ransom of delivering a Zambia of gullible muted zombies. All the blood shed this far in the electoral process is a result of a dumb and toothless ECZ.

Its mandate to meet the aspirations of the Zambian people would have seen it spearheading consultations on electoral reforms. Its current unilateral dominance of the Electoral process is first an onslaught on its statutory functions and secondly on the Zambian people. ECZ has become a rigging instrument in the grip of the PF ANNOINTED. A rigged process can never deliver a free and fair electoral result. From daylight bribery, to innocent cold blood killings of innocent people during elections, a functional ECZ would have proscribed and completely banned PF by now. But how do you reprimand your captors. What we have instead seen is the determined extension of abetting electoral flaws by ECZ to the extent of manipulating figures during elections and now tempering with Electoral Process and discarding the old register. Where is credibility in this arrogance?

Why hasn’t ECZ consulted? Where were they to wait until the eleventh hour? All this is a calculated move by the PF ANNOINTED to crush the Zambian democracy at allcost.

The current situation in the country and the ensuing tension with high volatility is a direct product of ECZ making. There can never be any credibility in such an acrimonious unilateral bulldozing of a people`s process by the PF ANNOINTED through their hostage ECZ. Zambians should invoke the constitutional kill switch to abort this statutory retro-function of ECZ. Zambia will go up in flames if this collusion is not decisively amputated with surgical precision.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human rights Activist