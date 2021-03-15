ECZ TO GIVE GUIDANCE ON QUALIFICATION FOR ELECTION NOMINATIONS.

… it says there is need to set the record straight on Grade 12 clause.

Lusaka… Monday 15, 2021 (Smart Eagles)

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it will give guidance on the debate which characterised on qualifications to be used to file for the nominations.

Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga says this will help the public to know what qualifications to be used for file nominations during this year’s general elections.

Ms Luhanga says the Commission will inform the public on Wednesday this week regarding the matter.

In an interview, Ms Luhanga says, therefore, the public should wait for clarification from the Commission so that everything can be put on record.

“The Commission will give guidance on the matter on Wednesday, CEO will be addressing the media,” Ms Luhanga says.