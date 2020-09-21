Monday…September 21 2020 (Smart Eagles)

The electoral commission of Zambia ECZ has disclosed that they will soon share guidelines with various stakeholders concerning the voting process and other related procedures for prisoners.

ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano says the guidelines will be shared in order to fully understand how the process will be conducted following various concerns on the procedural requirements.

Mr Nshindano was speaking today during the question and answer session when ECZ chairperson Justice Essau Chulu launched the online pre-registration of voters.

Mr Nshindano said the commission is committed to ensure the process to incorporate prisoners to vote in the 2021 general elections is done in a credible manner and said soon all political players will be engaged on the matter.

Meanwhile, Justice Chulu has urged eligible citizen to take advantage of the online voter registration which will allow them to submit most of their details online, after which they will be required to physically visit designated registration centres for capture of their biometrics before being issued with a voter’s card.

Justice Chulu said the online pre-registration which has commenced today will run up to 6th November 2020 and further emphasized that all those who will not be able to pre-register online will still be catered for during the voter registration which will run from 28th October to 30th November 2020.