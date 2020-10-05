By Logic Lukwanda

The Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- says it has no option but to implement the 2017 constitutional court judgment to allow prisoners to vote in the 2021 General Election.

ECZ Vice Chairperson Emily Sikazwe who quoted the said judgment said it is instructive to the commission and leaves it with no other option but to implement it failure to which will be tantamount to contempt of court.

Dr Sikazwe added that the commission will continuously consult in the process of implementing the judgment.

She made these remarks at a meeting in Lusaka today with stakeholders to operationalize the right to vote for persons in lawful custody, following the completion of assessment of correctional facilities by a technical committee that was put in place.

And according to some findings by the technical committee, correctional facilities mapped had just over 13,000 inmates and 94 percent of them eligible to vote as they were above 18 years.

And the committee has recommended that inmates should be allowed to vote at all levels and participate in a referendum.

