By Flavior Kanugo

The Electoral Commission of Zambia says it will not accept tertiary qualifications from aspiring candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

The commission says that all candidates will be required to provide their grade twelve certificates or equivalent validated by the Examination Council of Zambia-ECA or the Zambia Qualification Authority for nominations to be accepted.

Speaking at a media briefing ECZ chief Electoral officer Patrick Nshindano says qualifications from tertiary institutions such as trade certificates, diploma or university degree are not equivalent to a grade 12 certificate and therefore will not be separately be accepted without a grade 12 certificate.

Mr. Nshindano says aspiring candidates should ensure that they obtain supporting letters from institutions validating their certificate which should be presented together with the nomination papers and verified certificates on the nomination day.

Meanwhile the commission has revised its electoral calendar to accommodate the provisions of the dissolution of Parliament which has been set for 14 May, 2021.

And examination council of Zambia director Michael Chilala has urged all candidates to consider submitting their results in groups to avoid overcrowding at the council offices.

Dr. Chilala says the council will only accept a school certificate with grades in six subjects including English.

And Dr. Chilala says the council prepared to curb all forms of corrupt practices and submission of fake results during the process of verification.