WE must create a win-win situation for all the players in the financial sector and the economy, at large, particularly, finding more efficient ways of financing agricultural inputs and managing the oil procurement sector, say President Edgar Lungu.

Meanwhile, President Lungu says the Electoral Commission of Zambia is currently undergoing a credibility test as “we approach the 2021 general elections”.

President Lungu said the appointment of Christopher Mphanza Mvunga as Bank of Zambia governor generated a lot of interest from various sections of society but that this should not detract him from focusing on the huge task and responsibility that has come with his new position.

During the swearing-in of Mvunga, Electoral Commission of Zambia vice-chairperson Emily Sikazwe, member of the Electoral Commission of Zambia Major General Vincent Mbaulu Mukanda, and public policy specialists Mumba Tembo and Mervis Sooli at State House yesterday, President Lungu told Mvunga that subsequent ratification of his appointment by parliament was a clear indication that he was qualified for the job.

“It is also an indication that the people of Zambia have placed their confidence in you to turn around the fortunes of the financial sector of the country. Do not let them down. I am aware that your appointment generated a lot of interest from various sections of society,” he said. “However, this should not detract you from focusing on the huge task and responsibility that has come with your new position. As Governor of the Central Bank, you will always be at the centre of criticism. You should, however, prove the critics wrong by putting in the best of your ability.”

President Lungu said Mvunga had an enormous task ahead of him.

“You will oversee the operations of the entire financial sector as well as the performance of the country’s economy. I am confident that with over 30 years of experience in the private and public financial management sector, you will apply your skills and expertise to, among others, review and formulate policy-driven solutions to address the macroeconomic challenges that our economy is currently faced with,” he said. “Our economy is faced with numerous challenges, particularly, this year when we have not been spared from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the economy, including significant contraction in economic growth, high fiscal deficits, high inflation and a weakening exchange rate. Additionally, these developments also pose a threat on financial system stability.”

President Lungu noted that despite challenges, the Central Bank had taken measures to mitigate the situation.

“Your immediate task, as you take up this new position, is to ensure that there is closer coordination between fiscal and monetary policy to consolidate the existing measures. We must create a win-win situation for all the players in the financial sector and the economy, at large, particularly, finding more efficient ways of financing agricultural inputs and managing the oil procurement sector,” he said.

President Lungu said current efforts to address debt sustainability and reduce the country’s debt service burden needed to be sustained and a successful outcome achieved.

He said he expected the Bank of Zambia to redouble efforts to achieve and maintain stability in the foreign exchange market by closely working with the Ministry of Finance.

“At the same time, the Bank of Zambia must continue to review and strengthen policies, where appropriate, to improve performance and ensure that the financial sector remains stable while inflation is brought back to the single digit range over the medium term,” he said.

On Sikazwe, President Lungu said her appointment was a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to promote women to positions of authority.

“This is, particularly, important because you have replaced a fellow woman, the late Mrs Annette Nhekairo, who equally performed with excellence during her tour of duty as vice chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia. Your appointment is also confirmation that when given the opportunity, women are capable of delivering to the expectation of society. I am confident that being a long serving member of the commission, you will provide the necessary policy guidance and direction to the commission’s administration, which is critical in the management of the electoral process,” he said. “As you do so, I urge you not to lose sight of the plight of women in politics. I expect you to use your proven record of advocacy in gender matters, democracy and good governance of over 25 years, to advance the effective participation of women in the 2021 general elections so that our country can make progress in the attainment of the SADC 50-50 gender parity.”

President Lungu said the ECZ was currently undergoing a credibility test as the country approaches the 2021 general elections.

“Your decisions and actions as a Commission are what will safeguard your credibility. However, you should not lose focus in your work just because some stakeholders are accusing you of bias. Instead be firm but fair as you play the role of referee in the electoral process,” he said. “The current Commission is not the first to be accused of conspiring to commit fraud in the electoral process and it will not be the last. The fact is conspiracy theories will be there as long as some stakeholders fear the prospect of losing.”

On Maj Gen Mukanda, President Lungu said he had a vast experience in defence and security having retired as deputy army commander and chief of staff for the Zambia Army in 2011.

“With this background, I am confident that you will provide the much needed guidance in managing and resolving conflicts arising from electoral disputes. As I have stated earlier, the people of Zambia have very high expectations in the overall conduct of the polls by the commission. As a member of the commission, you will be required to put in your best to enable the commission win the trust and confidence of not only the political parties that will be participating, but most importantly, the voters,” President Lungu said.

And President Lungu told Tembo and Sooli that they had both been appointed to the position of public policy specialists in the Policy Analysis and Co-ordination Division at Cabinet office.

“You have joined a team which is responsible for coordinating the policy process aimed at enhancing government’s capacity to design and implement policies for sustainable and inclusive development. Mr Mumba Tembo, you have risen through the ranks in the civil service having joined government in 2000 as a clinical officer in the Ministry of Health. Through hard work and commitment to duty, you worked in various positions until June 2017 when you were promoted to help set-up the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs as chief planning and research officer. My counsel to you is that the new position you have sworn to defend is sensitive and you are, therefore, expected to take this oath very seriously,” he said. “As for you Mrs Mervis Sooli, you are equally well versed in the operations of the public service having worked with loyalty for 15 years in government. Over the years, you have gained vast experience in the techniques of government policy formulation, monitoring and evaluation. This is an added advantage in the execution of your new duties as a public policy specialist. You are, therefore, expected to utilise your professional skills to adequately research proposed policies from ministries and other government institutions before they are presented to cabinet so that the people of Zambia can benefit.”

President Lungu urged the duo to maintain confidentiality and never to disclose to any unauthorised persons, information they would have access to by virtue of appointment.