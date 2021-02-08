ECZ UNVEILS 2021 ELECTIONS CALENDAR

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has rolled out the 2021 Elections Calendar.

As always, ba ECZ involved ALL STAKEHOLDERS in coming up with this Calendar. Everyone was represented.

Zambia‘a electoral record and democratic credentials are amongst the best in the whole of Africa.

Ngati waluza ninshi waluza che weka not kunamizila ba ECZ ba kayele. The job of ECZ is to conduct elections NOT to help anyone win:

THE ELECTORAL CALENDAR

# Electronic verification of the provision voter’s register = 7th Feb to 7Th May.

# Physical Inspection of the Provision voters register = 29Th March to 2Nd April

# Certification of the voter’s register = 9Th May.

# Presidential nominations = 10Th May to 14Th May.

# Nominations of MPs, Mayors and Council Chairs = 11Th May

# Nominations of Councillors = 12Th May.

# Petitions = 15Th May to 11Th June.

# Campaigns = 14Th May to 11Th August.

# Polling Day 12Th August