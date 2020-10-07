By Lomphande Phiri

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy Research Services –Gears- Initiative Zambia Executive Director Macdonald Chipenzi is urging the Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- to come up with a framework on how it will implement the prison vote in 2021.

Reacting to the announcement by the ECZ that it has no option but to implement the 2017 Constitutional Court judgment to allow prisoners to vote in the 2021 general election, Mr Chipenzi has insisted that the commission is trying bulldoze the implementation without proper consultation.

Mr Chipenzi in an interview with Phoenix News has wondered why the commission is in a rush to implement this ruling despite various stakeholders raising concerns over the prison vote.

On Monday, ECZ Vice Chairperson Emily Sikazwe who quoted the Concourt judgment regarding the prison vote said it is instructive to the commission and leaves it with no other option but to implement it failure to which will be tantamount to contempt of court.

